Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 382,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.