Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.43. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.