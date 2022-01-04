Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 136 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,111,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $282.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.75.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

