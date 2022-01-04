Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $301,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock opened at $263.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.