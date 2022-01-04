Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $519.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $409.73 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

