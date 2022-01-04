Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B B H & B Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.25 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.