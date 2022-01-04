TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “
NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $10.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.
