TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.