TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Critical Analysis

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 4,213.07 -$177.87 million N/A N/A Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Embark Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TuSimple and Embark Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 11 0 2.85 Embark Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $55.90, suggesting a potential upside of 53.61%. Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.28%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Embark Technology.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88% Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Embark Technology beats TuSimple on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

