U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 450,759 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises about 12.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Delta Air Lines worth $376,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after buying an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

