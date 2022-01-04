U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 5,873 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel makes up about 3.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $108,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $23,412,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $190.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average is $189.27. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

