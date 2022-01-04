U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,000 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of NIO by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. HSBC dropped their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

