U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.