U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 67,599 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,282,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,599 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after buying an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 621,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $3,347,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAND. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.