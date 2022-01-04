U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 873,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,045,000. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación comprises approximately 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.81% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

VLRS stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.