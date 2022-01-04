Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $69.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,730. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

