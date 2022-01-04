unFederalReserve Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One unFederalReserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. unFederalReserve has a total market cap of $23.98 million and $1.04 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

unFederalReserve Profile

unFederalReserve (eRSDL) is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 380,636,223 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

Buying and Selling unFederalReserve

