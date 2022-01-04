Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) announced a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UAV stock opened at GBX 209 ($2.82) on Tuesday. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 227 ($3.06). The firm has a market cap of £310.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 211.70.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

