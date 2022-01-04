UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE:UNF opened at $211.41 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $189.84 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UniFirst by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.