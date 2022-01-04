Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 57.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $247.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $253.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

