uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get uniQure alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.05.

uniQure stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97. uniQure has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 515.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.