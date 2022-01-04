United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $240.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned a $240.00 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

UPS opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

