Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Univar for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been decreasing over the past month. The company should gain from market expansion and strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo Solutions. It remains on track to deliver its targeted net synergies for 2021 from the Nexeo integration. The company is benefiting from the ongoing chemical price inflation which has boosted its sales. Higher prices and a strong market demand are expected to drive its results in the fourth quarter. Univar also remains focused on strengthening its businesses through expense management and productivity actions. Cost and productivity actions should lend support to its margins in 2021. However, sales in the Canada unit are expected to be hurt by the exit of businesses. Supply constraints and higher costs are other concerns.”

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,274 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,070 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 617,954 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.