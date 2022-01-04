USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $231.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

