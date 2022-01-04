USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 81,241 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.