USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 873 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.98 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day moving average is $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

