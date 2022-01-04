USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $1.09 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 273,042 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $219.23 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.