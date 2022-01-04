Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USNZY. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0289 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.37%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

