Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.53. Uxin shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 934 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth about $41,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uxin by 125.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

