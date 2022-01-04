Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.53. Uxin shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 934 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $532.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
