V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

