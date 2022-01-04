Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 461,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

