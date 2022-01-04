Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,518,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after acquiring an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

CRS opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.56.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

