Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.05 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 84.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

