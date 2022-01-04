Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cartenna Capital LP increased its position in Allegion by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

