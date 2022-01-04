Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 17,354 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 54.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

