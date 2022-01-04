Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,641 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

