Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 129,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,388,194 shares.The stock last traded at $172.26 and had previously closed at $171.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.64.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.