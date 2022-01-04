Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 125,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,666 shares.The stock last traded at $83.13 and had previously closed at $80.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

