Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 811,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

