Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $57,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $251.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.