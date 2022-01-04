Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 550,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,325,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 375,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $227.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.