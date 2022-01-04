Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

