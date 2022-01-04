Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $148.95

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.95 and last traded at $148.78, with a volume of 13441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

