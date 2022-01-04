Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,033.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00013367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $14,033.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00076737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.15 or 0.08213375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00079302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,091.05 or 0.99617939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 795,402 coins and its circulating supply is 650,787 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.