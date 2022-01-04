VAULT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $2,211.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00010499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.34 or 0.08173142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00067532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,658.06 or 1.00081069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007482 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 509,507 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

