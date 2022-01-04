Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.14. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on VAXX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

