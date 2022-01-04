Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $256.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,152 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,506. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

