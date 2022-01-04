Vega Protocol Price Tops $10.62 on Top Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.62 or 0.00023014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93.55 million and $3.54 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 8,807,932 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

