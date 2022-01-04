Veles (VLS) Price Tops $0.0359 on Major Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Veles has a total market cap of $46,367.52 and $16.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veles has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,346.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.65 or 0.08185741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00318954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.76 or 0.00926693 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00073765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.18 or 0.00484059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00261272 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,354 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,848 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

