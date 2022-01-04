Venus Market Capitalization Reaches $188.78 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $188.78 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $15.91 or 0.00034648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,082.69 or 1.00354954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00092267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.81 or 0.01018759 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00025968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,865,254 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

