Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, decreased their target price on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

VRNOF stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Verano has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

